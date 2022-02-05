Many Agriland readers may associate bogs with long days of hard work, hungry midges and mugs of tea, but a new booklet is celebrating the beauty of our peatlands.

‘The Beauty of the Bogs’ explores the biodiversity to be found in the peatlands of north, east and west Kerry.

There are eight protected areas and expanses of bog in this region of the Kingdom.

The booklet developed by North East West Kerry Development (NEWKD), through funding under the Peatlands Community Enhancement Programme, gives an overview of the importance of bogs.

Chair of the NEWKD Farm Families Committee, John Dalton said that they decided to develop the book as an educational tool for both children and adults.

He noted that many people began walking in peatlands during the Covid-19 pandemic but may not be sure of the biodiversity that can be found there.

“For me, the bog meant – go in and get the turf cut and get it out as quick as you can. To me, it wasn’t a place I enjoyed, it was hard work.

“But maybe for a lot of us when we do go to the bog again, by reading this book it might give us a different perspective and we may enjoy features that we didn’t before,” Dalton explained.

Protecting the bogs

The guide was written by Lisa Fingleton, who has an organic farm in the region, with input from Nuala Madigan, an education officer with the Irish Peatland Conservation Council.

“I feel that it is a really important project as it highlights the unique and precious ecosystems of our bogs,” Fingleton said.

“Bogs provide habitats for a vast array of plants and animals and have a crucial role to play in terms of climate change and biodiversity loss. By understanding our bogs, we have a better chance of understanding how to protect them,” the author added.

Images for the book, which was designed by Elaine Foley, were produced by Ballybunion photographer, Rena Blake. Cross leaved heath. Image Source: Rena Blake

“The beauty of the bogs here in Kerry is amazing and it was great to have the opportunity to photograph the unique plants that grow there such as spaghnum moss, matchstick lichen and bog cotton.

“I hope the photographs will encourage people to go out and visit the bogs throughout the year as they vary so much in every season,” Blake remarked.

The booklet will be launched online next Tuesday, February 8, at 11:30a.m and those interested in joining the Zoom meeting are asked to register beforehand.

Following the launch, it will be available online through the NEWKD website and hard copies will be distributed through Kerry Library and some will also be given to schools.