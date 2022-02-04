The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Friday, February 4, 2022) published the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027, which was submitted to the European Commission.

The Strategic Plan will determine how Ireland will distribute funding under the new CAP from 2023 to 2027 through a number of new schemes, some of which are replacing current schemes, while others are new, such as the eco-scheme in Pillar I.

The commission will assess whether the member states’ CAP Strategic Plans contribute to, and are consistent with, EU legislation and commitments in relation to climate and the environment, including those laid out in the Farm to Fork and biodiversity strategies.

Minister McConalogue commented: “I am delighted to confirm that the full draft CAP Strategic Plan has now been published on my department’s website and has been shared with stakeholders through the CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee.

“The European Commission has commenced assessment of the draft plan and will engage with officials of my department on the details over the coming months, with a view to final approval later this year.

“I look forward to receipt of the commission’s initial observations letter in this regard, which is expected around the end of March,” the minister added.

The minister said he and his department officials will continue to engage with stakeholders as the process evolves over the coming months, including through the consultative committee, and through public meetings and information sessions.

“This is a farmer-friendly and fair CAP deal that is better funded than its predecessor,” Minister McConalogue said.

“The funding agreed represents a significant increase on the existing Rural Development Programme, with a total support package of €9.8 billion over the 2023-2027 period.

“This is being targeted in particular at measures designed to achieve improved climate and environmental outcomes, while at the same time ensuring the fairest and most balanced treatment possible for all farmers.”