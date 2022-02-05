Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots MLA has launched a scheme specifically for schools to improve the health of bees and pollinators and to help protect eco-systems.

The £2 million scheme will provide grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to schools to create or enhance a pollinator garden, and will be delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Speaking at launch of the scheme at Carr Primary School, Lisburn, Minister Poots said:

“Following the outstanding success of the Rural Community Pollinator Scheme and the interest shown by schools, I have asked my officials to develop a scheme specifically for schools across Northern Ireland.

“Everyone is aware of the importance of our pollinators – the butterflies; moths; hoverflies; some beetles; flies; wasps; but most importantly bees – and I believe it is important to educate our young people of the important role these pollinators play in our everyday life.

“With this scheme I hope to build on the success of the community based scheme.”

The minister continued: “The scheme will provide grant aid towards establishing or enhancing pollinator gardens in schools, both urban and rural.

“Together with the previous scheme it will see my department investing just over £3.5 million to improve the habitat for pollinators, open up shared space and educate our communities and young people of the importance of pollinators.

“This scheme will open in April 2022, so schools have a bit of time to think about what they might do under the scheme.

“Having visited this project, I am sure there will be some exciting proposals coming forward.”