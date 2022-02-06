The City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club has completed its 60th anniversary activity, fundraising for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (NI) in memory of the late David Crockett who was sadly killed in a farm accident in June 2020.

The club was able to secure a unique 60-year-old Fendt tractor all the way from Germany, where it formed the top prize in an auction led by Richard Beatie and hosted by MartEye last October (2021).

The club has been able to hand over £52,442.66 to Air Ambulance NI, contributing to its £2 million annual fundraising need and funding almost 10 days.

Prior to the big auction the club organised a family fun day during which the 60-year-old tractor was used in a 24-hour plough.

Members took turns to plough through the night and day and then a modern-day Fendt was used to plough the same area in less than an hour.

A member of the club said: “The activity was two years in the planning, we really wanted to do something different.

“We had no idea the tractor would be sold for what it did – £30,000.

“We have been able to present £52,442.66 to the air ambulance charity and it’s wonderful that this will give the best chance to future patients.

“None of us know when we might need it, and in the farming community we know that more than most.”

A group of fifty people representing club members, previous members, sponsors and supporters gathered in Ebrington Square, Derry, to present the charity with the funds and acknowledge the incredible support.

Ian Crowe, native of Derry and trustee of Air Ambulance NI said: “The clubs activity in memory of David Crockett illustrates how well thought of he was and how much he is missed by the local community.

“We are in awe at the result of the City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club efforts.

“This fundraising idea was so unique, and we really admire the lengths that the club went to in securing the tractor, organizing the 24-hour plough, family fun event and the auction.

“Through these efforts, Derry City Young Farmers Club have funded almost 10 days of the air ambulance service, meaning that 20 patients will benefit from exemplary pre-hospital care at the scene of an accident or critical medical emergency.

“We thank everyone in the club and all of their sponsors, prize donors and all of the community who helped to make this possible.”