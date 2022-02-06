Part two of the 47th Annual Fatstock Show and Sale took place at Baltinglass Mart on Wednesday, February 2, featuring both cows and heifers.

Part one of the sale took place last Wednesday, January 26, and featured primarily bullocks.

Agriland was in attendance at the event, which featured a range of quality cattle of both continental and traditional breeding. This 405kg Limousin heifer made €1,100 or €2.71/kg

This 520kg Hereford heifer made €1,050 or €2.02/kg

This 505kg Limousin heifer made €1,170 or €2.32/kg

This 755kg Limousin heifer made €1,850 or €2.45/kg

After a few minor technical difficulties, the sale got underway and a keen demand was observed for all sorts of stock with a particularly strong trade for heavy cattle on the day.

The first animal in the ring was the cow-class winner and champion of the show – a Simmental cow weighing 945kg and selling for €2,300 or €2.43/kg – belonging to local farmer, Liam Burke.

The champion heifer and winner of Class 1 was also presented by Liam Burke. This Limousin heifer weighed 555kg and sold for €1,500 or €2.70/kg.

Prices from Baltinglass Mart’s heifer sale:

Charolais (CH) heifer 900kg: €2,180 or €2.42/kg;

Belgian Blue (BB) heifer 750kg: €1,900 or €2.53/kg;

Limousin (LM) heifer 755kg: €1,850 or €2.45/kg;

CH heifer 730kg: €1,760 or €2.41/kg;

LM heifer 615kg: €1,580 or €2.57/kg;

Hereford (HE) heifer 700kg: €1,560 or €2.23/kg;

LM heifer 605kg: €1,540 or €2.55/kg;

LM heifer 555kg: €1,500 or €2.70/kg;

LM heifer 505kg: €1,390 or €2.75/kg;

LM heifer 510kg: €1,190 or €2.33/kg;

LM heifer 490kg: €1,210 or €2.47/kg.

Brothers Sean and Colm Cronin presented the winner of Class 2, a 665kg Hereford heifer that sold for €1,510 or €2.27/kg.

Class 3 was for the best lot of store heifers and Knockananna-based farmer Austin Woodroofe took first place. His lot of Limousin heifers, with an average weight of 615kg, sold for €1,580 or €2.57/kg.

Prices from the Baltinglass Mart’s cow sale:

Simmental (Sim) cow 945kg: €2,300;

Aberdeen Angus (AA) Cow 810kg: €1,760;

CH cow 805kg: €1,700;

HE cow 715kg: €1,470;

LM cow 670kg: €1,410;

CH cow 780kg: €1,400.

The Class 4 prize for the best store heifer was won by a Carrigeen-based farmer Tom Burke. His 460kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,220 or €2.65/kg.

Baltinglass Mart is now under the stewardship of John Fitzpatrick and is set to begin hosting a calf sale, which will take place every Saturday. The first calf sale will take place at the mart on Saturday, February 19.