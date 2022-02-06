In the month of February, people are 14 times more likely to eat steak than at any other time of the year, according to figures published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, AHDB analysts predict a surge in steak sales since the day has the second highest average plate cost – behind Christmas – when it comes to seasonal events.

The average spending per plate stands at £2.16 on on Valentine’s Day compared to a standard occasion at only £1.30.

Rib-eye stakes performed best with the amount of retail sales two weeks prior to the February event increasing by 26% compared to the average 50 weeks of the year.

Beef cuts were most popular with all types – rib-eye, sirloin and fillet – increasing in volume during the month of February last year.

Volume of sirloin rose by 34% and both fillet and rib-eye by 29% which shows that consumers were willing to pay more for the occasion.

Considering the rise in steak volume, AHDB senior retail insight manager, Kim Heath, said:

“It would appear that for many people, romance seems to mean steak. It is a meal synonymous with Valentine’s Day and we have seen steak sales rise year after year.”

She added that retail sales of steak may be down on last year – since last year’s event was celebrated in lockdown – however, sales of steak are expected to be high again in 2022.

Meat, fish and poultry

Not just steaks perform significantly well during this time of the year, red meat in general is featured in 65% of meals and 10 times more likely to be served during February.

Last year saw the biggest demand for meat, fish and poultry on Valentine’s Day with an extra 16 million kilograms compared to 2020.

AHDB advises retailers to be mindful of stock levels in-store and online during the week ahead of the event which falls on a Monday this year.