An Garda Síochána has renewed an appeal for witnesses of an aggravated burglary incident in Skreen, Co. Sligo which happened on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

It is understood the man was a farmer all his life. The local community is shocked about the incident and hopes attackers will soon be found, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) chair for Co. Sligo, Kathleen Henry, said.

A media briefing was held by Superintendent Mandy Gaynor at the Garda station in Sligo today (Sunday 6) at 11:30a.m. in relation to the attack.

Burglary incident

On Tuesday, January 18, three masked men forced their way into a private house at approximately 7:00p.m on the N59 in Skreen on the main route between Sligo and Ballina.

The victim of the attack, Thomas Niland aged 73, is the sole resident of the house and answered his front door after hearing a knock. He was immediately and viciously assaulted causing serious head and upper body injuries.

The victim managed to alert passing motorists and Gardaí were then alerted by his neighbors. A small sum of money was stolen during the attack.

Following his severe injuries, the victim was transferred to Sligo University Hospital where his condition has deteriorated significantly. Niland is now in a critical condition and on life support.

Gardaí believes the attackers arrived by car which reversed into the driveway of Niland’s house. It remains unclear whether any person was in the car during the incident.

Criminal investigation

An Garda Síochána launched a large scale criminal investigation including the establishment of an incident room at Sligo Garda station on January 18, 2022 and the appointment of a senior investigating officer along with a team of experienced detectives and Gardai.

A number of checkpoints in the immediate aftermath of the aggravated burglary and house to house enquiries in the area yielded some information.

CCTV footage has been recovered, several statements were taken and a number of lines of enquiry to date including forensic analysis of the scene by Scenes of Crime Officers supported by the Garda National Technical Bureau were developed.

An Garda Síochána will continue investigating all the circumstances relating to this aggravated burglary during which the victim was assaulted.

Speaking at the briefing today, Superintendent Gaynor said:

“There are people out there who know who was involved in this aggravated burglary and serious assault on an elderly man in his home.

“Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to justice,” Superintendent Gaynor continued.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this vicious and cowardly aggravated burglary and assault to contact them immediately.