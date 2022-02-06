Ministers have called for people to get involved and share their views on water quality at forthcoming local public meetings throughout the country over the next month.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, seek public engagement on a number of meetings planned around the country.

The public is asked to provide their views on water quality as part of a public consultation on the draft River Basin Management Plan.

The consultation is open for submissions online until Thursday, March 31, through the River Basin Management Plan or the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO).

A total of 62 online meetings will be held under the LAWPRO over the next month beginning with Co. Carlow, Cavan, Clare and Cork on Tuesday, February 15.

In virtual settings, attendees will be provided the opportunity to hear from LAWPRO representatives about factors affecting water quality in their local area.

The public meetings will be conducted under a new digital campaign by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to reach the highest possible level of participation.

Encouraging the public to participate in the consultation, Minister O’Brien said:

“We recognise that more needs to be done, as a matter of urgency.

“Through our digital campaign and in public meetings, we’re asking the public to think about water and how it is used in their daily lives and recreation, but also its role in sustaining communities and in the face of climate change.”

Advertisement

River Basin Management Plan

The draft plan sets out an increased ambition to improve water quality in Ireland and considers the impacts of climate change on water and biodiversity.

The department reports that out of the 4,842 water bodies in Ireland – which are organised in 46 catchment areas – over half (54%) are considered to be at risk of not meeting the objectives outlined in the Water Framework Directive by 2027.

Besides physical changes, agriculture, urbanisation and waste water management all put pressure on and impact the quality of water, according to the department.

Participating members of the public will influence the overall management of Ireland’s rivers, lakes and streams, Minister Noonan said.

“By working together, we can develop a pathway to achieve our environmental objectives and deliver the clean waters and healthy freshwater ecosystems that are vital for protecting public health, supporting economic growth and restoring aquatic biodiversity,” Noonan concluded.