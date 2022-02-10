Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal for information after a number of drugs primarily for use in animals were stolen from a premise in Co. Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for info on the whereabouts of the drugs, which were stolen in the town of Loughrea in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 9).

The drugs in question are dangerous – and potentially lethal – if consumed by humans. One of them is used for euthanasia in animals, it is understood.

The products include:

Euthatal 11x100ml – barbiturate euthanasia ( lethal) ;

; Chanazine 2% 12x25ml – sedative;

Medesedan 4x100ml – sedative;

Torbugesic 1x10ml – sedative;

Ketamine 3x50ml;

Ketufen – anti-inflammatory;

Flunixin 1 – anti-inflammatory.

Gardaí are asking anybody who comes into contact with what they suspect to be these substances to not consume them and please hand them in to any Garda station “so that these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these drugs is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on: 091 841222, call: 999/112, or call the Garda confidential line on: 1800 666 111.

IFA to meet with Gardaí

In other rural crime news, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is set to meet with Gardaí to assess what can be done to create safer communities, following a number of recent attacks on people in rural parts of Ireland.

Last month, Thomas Niland, a 73-year-old farmer was savagely attacked and beaten in his Co. Sligo home. The assault, which has left him fighting for his life in Sligo University Hospital, where he is currently on a ventilator, has sent shockwaves through the local community that are reverberating around rural Ireland.

In a separate incident, earlier this week, a 72-year-old man was hospitalised after he was attacked at his home in Celbridge in Co. Kildare.

And in December 2021, a farmer in Kerry suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was assaulted at his farm.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said such attacks on people were “very concerning” and, in response, the IFA will meet with assistant commissioner of the Gardaí, Paula Hillman, next week to discuss what measures can be taken to make communities safer.