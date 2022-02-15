The sheep trade is starting the week off on a steady note, with prices holding to the same level as last week.

Factories have decided to stay put and offer the same base prices as last week – which are from €6.50/kg up to €6.70/kg.

Kildare is jointly leading the charge with a base price of €6.70/kg and are being matched by a western-based plant who is also on €6.70/kg. The only difference being that the western-based plant is offering a superior quality assurance (QA) bonus of 5c/kg more.

Meanwhile, Irish Country Meats continues with a base price this week of €6.50/kg, plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

This is leaving deals at the top end of the market ranging from €6.80-7.00/kg.

The ewe trade has been showing signs of more bite in recent weeks and factory quotes have increased in cases by 10c/kg. Generally, prices are ranging from €3.30/kg up to a top of €3.60/kg.

Steady trade at the minute

Speaking about the trade at present, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara said that the trade is holding steady for now.

He said: “The trade is steady coming into the start of this week with no change in prices. Many selling are securing prices at €7.00/kg for hoggets.

“With the general run of prices from €6.90/kg up to that €7.00/kg mark.

“I expect supplies to tighten in the coming weeks as farmers are now moving on a lot of finished hoggets. If supplies tighten and demand, stays strong, like it has been, it may force factories into rising prices further.”