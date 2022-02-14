Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will not be moving from their protest bases outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan, where they have maintained a presence since early this morning (Monday, January 14).

The IFA said its members will remain in situ overnight “and until the retailer agrees to meet and discuss price increases to suppliers” in a bid to address rising costs at farm level.

Other recent protests involving pig and poultry producers coincided with the IFA requesting meetings with the major retailers in the country.

This request was answered by representatives of Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Lidl who have met with the IFA over the last week or so.

However, so far, Dunnes Stores have not acknowledged the meeting request, according to the IFA.

Speaking this evening, IFA president, Tim Cullinan, said Dunnes Stores cannot continue to ignore the “very difficult situation at farm level”.

“Farmers are resolute,” Cullinan said.

“We received strong support from shoppers today. They recognise the quality food they are buying and they are willing to pay a price that covers the cost of that,” he said.

Cullinan has also called for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to intervene.

He said he believes the government’s inaction on retail legislation has left farmers without any power in the food chain.

“The minister’s comments today that retailers should not sell food below the cost of production are welcome, but he now needs to walk the walk and make this part of his new bill on the long-promised food regulator,” he said.

IFA Poultry Committee chair, Nigel Sweetnam, said that other retailers have met with IFA and acknowledged the issue of rising costs but they, too, need to act further.

“We cannot survive at current prices. We are looking for 15c a chicken and 2c an egg,” he said.

IFA Pigs Committee chair, Roy Gallie, said that pig farmers, too, need retailers and the government to step up.

“Pig farmers are in vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other,” he said.