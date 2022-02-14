A fine trade for cull ewes saw prices reach as high as €193 and €200 at Kilkenny and Corrin Marts respectively today, Monday, February 14.

The appetite for cull ewes has increased of late and has seen factory prices move upwards in a bid to tempt numbers forward.

At marts, numbers have been on the rise due to farmers moving on ewes that scanned empty in recent weeks.

Hoggets to €163/head at Kilkenny

Looking to Kilkenny Mart who held its weekly sheep sale today, saw prices for hoggets steady and unchanged relative to last week’s sale.

This is according to the mart’s auctioneer, George Candler, who said that the sale recorded a 100% clearance with prices for hoggets reaching €163/head.

He said that butcher lambs traded from €2.60/kg up to €3.13/kg, while factory-type lambs sold from €3.10-3.21/kg.

Furthermore, store lambs moved at prices ranging from €2.80/kg up to €3.18/kg.

Lastly, the trade for cull ewes saw prices range from €92/head up to a high of €193/head.

€170/head tops the trade for hoggets at Corrin

Sean Leahy of Corrin Mart reported a good trade for cull ewes and hoggets at today’s sale, with the latter selling up to €174/head, which saw 260 head of sheep on offer on the day.

Prices for well fleshed hoggets attracting both butcher and factory agents generally ranged from €150/head up to €160/head and sold back to €142/head.

Store lambs moved at prices ranging from a base of €94/head up to a tops of €136/head.

While cull ewes made up to €200/head for heavy lots and sold back to €88/head for store types.