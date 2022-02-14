The Northern Ireland (NI) branch of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) have jointly elected Fiona McFarland as their new president.

At the recently held joint annual general meeting, McFarland succeeded Mark Little as BVA Northern Ireland branch president and was also elected as the incoming 2022 president for NIVA.

Accepting the new joint position as president, McFarland stated:

“It’s an absolute pleasure and honour to accept the joint position of president of NIVA and BVA NI branch.

“I’ve been involved with both organisations for some years and am very grateful to have been able to learn from those who have been in this position in the past.”

Sustainability theme

As new joint president, McFarland recognises challenges including Brexit affecting the agri-food industry. She announced that sustainability of both the profession and workforce will be her theme for the year.

The joint president added that how vets play a pivotal role in sustainable agriculture will be addressed as part of her sustainability theme.

The supply of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland and the changes to the legislation for the prescription of drugs to cross-border clients are high priority areas for McFarland during her presidency.

The ongoing review into the plans for a new veterinary school in Northern Ireland and the continued control of disease such as bovine TB and BVD will also be of primary concern.

McFarland added that she also aims to ensure communication remains active and effective particularly within the NIVA, BVA, government, industry and the farming community.

“I aim to help shape changes in policy, build relationships and continue to have open conversations with each and every stakeholder wherever possible,” she stated.

Welcoming McFarland, BVA president, Justine Shotton said:

“It is vital that the veterinary profession has strong representatives in BVA’s branches and the NI branch will be essential in navigating potentially tricky months to come in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic.”

Vet and BVA background

McFarland has been involved with IMV Imaging as account manager for Ireland North in the field of diagnostic imaging providing advice and training to veterinary clinics and customers in the agricultural industry.

She has been an active council member of NIVA since 2014 including holding the role of press officer. She sat on BVA’s members services group and the BVA policy committee and is a past president of the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS).

The new joint president grew up on a sheep farm in Co. Antrim and has 18 years of experience in clinical practice.