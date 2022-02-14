The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to enhance cooperation in the area of food security.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland, Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue is leading a Bord Bia trade mission to the Gulf region this week during which he will visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE, accompanied by 14 Irish food and drink companies to launch Bord Bia’s new three-year business strategy for the region.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate in: leveraging the latest technologies to optimise food and water management; promoting foreign direct investments in sustainable agriculture; facilitating trade in food and agricultural products; and sharing knowledge of national governance frameworks that seek to address the critical water, food, and energy nexus.

Speaking on the new partnership, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:

“Strengthening national food security is a strategic priority for the UAE. Therefore, the ministry is keen to step up collaboration with relevant entities in other countries to boost food trade, ensure the continuity of supply chains, and drive the adoption of innovative solutions in this field.

“The agreement with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will spur the exchange of successful innovation and technology-based experiences in all aspects of food security and sustainability.”

Minister McConalogue said he believed that Ireland can continue to be a strong partner for the UAE in respect of technical cooperation on food security objectives, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

This includes trade opportunities, market access issues, and research and innovation.

“This is a relationship that can grow further to become even stronger in the years ahead,” he said.