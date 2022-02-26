A funding package worth over €18.3 million has been announced by government aiming to tackle dereliction in rural towns and villages.

The Department of Rural and Community Development said that former banks, garda stations, train stations and convents will be “regenerated for community use”.

There is also a strong emphasis on projects focused on developing remote working facilities.

Rural projects

The funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is part of the Our Rural Future policy.

Since the introduction of the scheme in 2016, almost €94million has been approved for more than 1,300 projects across the country. It is administered by local authorities.

The latest round of funding will see 99 projects progressed across the country costing over €18.3 million.

Among the latest projects approved for funding are:

The former Pilltown Garda Station in Kilkenny will become a remote working hub;

A new community park and recreation amenity will be developed in Monksland, Roscommon;

The former train station building in Mohill, Leitrim will be repurposed for community use;

A derelict storehouse in Ballyduff Upper, Waterford will be transformed into remote working facilities, a youth hub, shop, cafe and gym;

A public plaza and multi-purpose community amenity will be created in Clonlara, Clare;

Disused buildings at Blennerville Windmill in Kerry will be redeveloped into a community bakery and bakery school, using locally sourced organic ingredients.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys explained that grants for projects had been substantially increased this year.

“I am delighted to see that communities and local authorities across the country have worked together and put forward really ambitious projects which will make a lasting difference in towns and villages across the country.

“These projects will breathe new life into our towns and villages,” the minister added.

“In the coming weeks, I will be announcing a further call for applications under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and I am asking local authorities and communities to come forward with more ambitious plans for their areas,” Humphreys concluded.