With numbers increasing week-on-week, prices are moving in the same direction, as seen at Carnaross Mart’s weekly weanling sale on Tuesday, February 22, where demand for weanlings and lighter-type stores was evident.

There were over 150 heifers and 250 bulls on offer at the Carnaross sale, which saw a clearance rate of 100%. The sale featured a variety of stock ranging from better-type continentals to plainer, dairy-bred stock.

Sample prices from the heifer ring: Top price in the heifer ring: This 300kg Limousin-cross

(LMX) made €1,020 or €3.40/kg

This 360kg LM heifer made €1,140 or €3.17/kg

This 400kg Charolais heifer made €1,190 or €2.98/kg

These three Angus heifers (average weight: 223kg) made €700 or €3.14/kg

This 305kg LMX heifer made €810 or €2.66/kg

This 365kg LMX heifer made €1,140 or €3.13/kg

Farmers and buyers were very active at both the heifer and bull rings. The bull trade also saw additional influence from larger bull-beef finishers, exporters and northern buyers.

Sample prices from the bull ring:

This 435kg Simmental bull made €3.08/kg

This 420kg Charolais bull made €1,210 or €2.88/kg

These two 632kg Friesian bullocks made €1,370 or €2.17/kg

These three Angus bullocks weighing 220kg made €650 or €2.20/kg

This 395kg Limousin bull made €1,210 or €3.06/kg

This 660kg Limousin-cross bull made €1,710 or €2.59/kg

Export buyers were particularly active for better-type continental bulls at the sale, while demand for Friesian bulls for the Lybian market had eased, but is expected to lift soon again.

Speaking to Agriland, mart manager Padraig McElroy noted that prices have been increasing week-on-week over the past number of weeks and said: “The demand for cattle seems to be continuing to grow.”

McElroy noted that the demand for grass cattle hasn’t “fully taken off” yet due to weather conditions, and said further demand to the trade is expected when ground conditions improve.

Concluding, the Carnaross Mart manager noted that demand for all types of cattle is strong at the minuite and added: “There is a particularly strong demand at Carnaross for all types of calves.”