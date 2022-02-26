With numbers increasing week-on-week, prices are moving in the same direction, as seen at Carnaross Mart’s weekly weanling sale on Tuesday, February 22, where demand for weanlings and lighter-type stores was evident.
There were over 150 heifers and 250 bulls on offer at the Carnaross sale, which saw a clearance rate of 100%. The sale featured a variety of stock ranging from better-type continentals to plainer, dairy-bred stock.
Sample prices from the heifer ring:
Farmers and buyers were very active at both the heifer and bull rings. The bull trade also saw additional influence from larger bull-beef finishers, exporters and northern buyers.
Sample prices from the bull ring:
Export buyers were particularly active for better-type continental bulls at the sale, while demand for Friesian bulls for the Lybian market had eased, but is expected to lift soon again.
Speaking to Agriland, mart manager Padraig McElroy noted that prices have been increasing week-on-week over the past number of weeks and said: “The demand for cattle seems to be continuing to grow.”
McElroy noted that the demand for grass cattle hasn’t “fully taken off” yet due to weather conditions, and said further demand to the trade is expected when ground conditions improve.
Concluding, the Carnaross Mart manager noted that demand for all types of cattle is strong at the minuite and added: “There is a particularly strong demand at Carnaross for all types of calves.”