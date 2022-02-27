There was a large showing of calves at Wexford Farmers’ Co-Operative (Enniscorthy) Mart on Wednesday, February 23, with over 700 calves on offer.

Approximately 60% of the sale was made up of Friesian bull calves, which met “a much stronger trade” than had been seen in previous weeks, according to Enniscorthy Mart’s manager, Kevin Murphy.

The increase in demand from markets in continental Europe for suitable dairy-sired bull calves kept a solid base on the trade and prices attained at the sale.

Friesian bulls were up €30 to €50/head after a much tougher trade last week, as sailings for calves were reduced.

Overall, the quality of calves presented was very high, which Murphy noted “added to the strong trade”. This Belgian Blue-cross bull made €390

The bulk of the stronger Friesian bulls were purchased by farmer customers present ringside and online and ranged in price from €100 up to €210.

These prices were propped up by export agents who competed strongly for calves from €50 to €85, with a particular interest in Friesians offered in groups. This red Limousin-cross heifer made €335

These six lighter-type Friesian bull calves made €60 each

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer made €415

Soft Friesian bulls were not that plentiful on the day and the minority of these sold from €20 to €40 and were a harder sell.

Sample Friesian bull calf prices:

• One Friesian bull €210 (four weeks old);

• One Friesian bull €185 (four weeks old);

• Five Friesian bulls €110 (three weeks old);

• Six Friesian bulls €60 (three weeks old);

• Three Friesian bulls €70 (two weeks old);

• Four Friesian bulls €50 (two weeks old).

There was also a small number of dairy-sired heifers on sale which ranged from €140 to €255 for those suitable for breeding.

Advertisement

Continental calves

The continental-sired calf remains an excellent trade, with soft heifer calves selling from €185 up to a top price of €540 for a three-week-old Charolais heifer.

Continental bull calves sold from €200 up to €440 for a good Belgian Blue cross. The Blue calves are good sellers and are very popular among both agents and farmers.

Sample Continental calf prices:

• One Charolais-cross heifer €540 (three weeks old);

• One Belgian Blue-cross heifer €415 (four weeks old);

• One Simmental-cross bull €350 (three weeks old);

• One Limousin bull €370 (three weeks old);

• One Limousin heifer €200 (two weeks old);

• One Limousin bull €230 (two weeks old).

Angus and Hereford

The Angus and Hereford heifer calves sold from €135 for lighter heifers up to €340 for a strong, red, Hereford heifer calf.

Meanwhile, Angus and Hereford bull calves ranged from €170 up to €345/head.

Sample Hereford and Angus prices:

• One Hereford-cross heifer €340 (three weeks old);

• One Angus-cross bull €270 (three weeks old);

• One Angus-cross bull€345 (four weeks old);

• One Angus-cross bull €365 (four weeks old);

• One Hereford-cross heifer €250 (three weeks old);

• One Hereford-cross heifer €210 (three weeks old);

• Two Angus-cross heifers €175 (two weeks old).

Concluding, the Enniscorthy Mart manager reiterated: “Overall, we had a big sale and a very positive trade with a noticeable rise in demand for Friesian bull calves in particular.”