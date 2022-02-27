An Irish MEP has called for minimum energy performance standards in every EU country to protect households from high energy costs.

Green Party representative Ciarán Cuffe made the comments after he was selected as the European Parliament’s rapporteur on draft EU legislation aiming to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in buildings.

The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive is currently being revised as part of the EU’s climate change efforts.

The EU Parliament wants to reduce GHG emissions by 55% from the 1990 level by 2030.

“This is a significant challenge. We know that more than one third of the EU’s emissions come from buildings, and our efforts to tackle this are central to our decarbonisation efforts,” the Dublin-based MEP stated.

“As an architect and planner I know that buildings can lead the way in reducing emissions. I believe we can work with communities to mobilise efforts to make the difference.

“An A-rated home has reduced emissions and lower heating bills. This can be a win-win for all,” Cuffe continued.

“I want every country within the EU to put in place minimum energy performance standards. These can help ensure that householders are protected from high energy costs and price shocks.”

The MEP explained that “deep renovations” of buildings are crucial and called for one-stop shops to be established across the EU so that householders could get advice on their options.

“In addition to insulating our homes we must move away from gas and oil to using electric heat pumps that can reduce costs and emissions. The European Union, and national governments must help households achieve this, and reduce costs,” Cuffe outlined.

The Green Party representative is keen to ensure that the new directive prioritises the renovations of low-income households to protect people from energy poverty.

“There is also scope to make greater use of district heating in Ireland. I want to see the waste heat from the Ringsend Waste to Energy Plant piped into buildings in Dublin’s Docklands,” Cuffe concluded.