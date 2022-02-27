Old season lamb (OSL) or hogget prices in Great Britain (GB), both liveweight and deadweight, are back on what was recorded this time last year.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said that for the week ending February 23, the GB liveweight OSL standard quality quotation (SQQ) averaged 265.08p/kg, which was actually up 1.97p/kg – 47p above the five-year average.

However, this is 12.8p/kg behind the price that was seen this time last year.

Along with prices currently being back on this time last year, the AHDB also reported that throughput for the week was estimated at 90,550 head, which is 11% less than the week before.

The average price for cull ewes was £96.57, with throughput totalling 29,700 head, the AHDB added.

Deadweight prices

For the week ending February 19, the GB deadweight OSL SQQ averaged 586p/kg, which represented a decline of 1.9p/kg on the week prior.

This price is 23p below what was seen the same week as last year. However, in saying that, it is £1 greater than the five-year average, the AHDB said.

Throughput for that week came to 208,900 head, which represented a 10% decrease on the week before, but a 13% increase on this time last year, the AHDB added.