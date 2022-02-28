The Tánaiste has told the Dáil he believes that a proposed LNG terminal is not the right investment for a site in north Kerry.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision next month on a planning application from Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, for a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford land bank.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan has written to the board outlining that “it would not be appropriate for the development of any LNG terminals in Ireland to be permitted or proceeded with at this time”.

The minister explained that a review into the security of Ireland’s energy supply is due to be completed later this year.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae told the Dáil he believed that Minister Ryan’s actions were “totally reckless”.

“We need this terminal to have energy security into the future. We are leaving ourselves very exposed – given the current situation in Ukraine – importing coal from Russia and Europe importing 30% of its gas from Russia,” he said.

“Wind turbines are fine, but no good when the wind does not blow such as last summer, which was almost totally windless.

“In Europe, all countries touching the sea have LNG terminals, for example Portugal, Spain and Holland. Even Malta has an LNG terminal,” Healy-Rae stated.

LNG proposal

In response, the Tánaiste noted that Ireland does not import much gas from Russia.

“Thankfully, we are not particularly dependent on Russian gas in this country, but obviously if the gas were to stop flowing into eastern Europe, that would have an effect on the price and that is very likely in the period ahead,” he stated.

Leo Varadkar said that the government acknowledges that natural gas will be a transition fuel in the next 20 or 30 years, with nine new gas plants to be built in the coming years.

However, he stated that the government does not support the planning application for an LNG terminal in north Kerry.

“If it gets planning permission and if the company that has applied for planning permission is able to fund it, then it will be in a position to build it, but I do not think that is the right investment for that site,” Varadkar explained.

The Tánaiste said that he would prefer to see the development of offshore wind in the area over the next decade.

“The wind would be brought ashore and if electricity is needed, it can be plugged into the grid and used to power our homes, factories, farms and businesses and when it is not needed, it can be turned into hydrogen,” he continued.

“It can also be turned into fertiliser as well. This is the future. It is using that offshore wind resource for electricity, for hydrogen as a replacement to natural gas and for green and sustainable fertilisers.

“Those kinds of investments that are potentially happening in north Kerry should not be seen as five- or ten-year investments; they should be seen as a 30-year investment,” the Tánaiste concluded.