Watch: Harvest in full swing in south Tipperary

The harvest has been in full swing in parts of the country for the past few days. Farmers in south Tipperary and Kilkenny have been keeping on top of their early-sown crops, while early varieties, such as Pixel, were starting in the midlands.

O’Gorman Photography visited Jimmy Purcell when his Bazooka winter barley was being harvested at Knocklofty, Co. Tipperary on Saturday (July 13).

Moisture contents were at 18% and KPH was 62, but when Jimmy spoke to AgriLand on Monday (July 15) moisture contents had fallen to 16%.

The sums still have to be completed for yield, but judging by the loads over the weighbridge so far the crop is hitting 4t/ac.

John Blackmore and Gerry Purcell can be seen cutting in the video above and it was all systems go as Jimmy had another six-row variety – Belfry – to cut before moving onto Infinity.

The feed crop was destined for Brett Brothers and the first of the winter barley on the farm was planted around September 20.

As the harvest moves on Jimmy has winter wheat, spring barley, oilseed rape and oats for Flahavan’s to cut.

