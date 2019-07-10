Get snapping for Harvest 2019 – €400 in merchandise up for grabs

Following the success of Arable April, AgriLand wants readers to get snapping during the harvest. Winter barley is just days away – there might even be a combine at a gate somewhere as you read this article and if there is we want to see it.

Send in your best pictures and we’ll publish them here on AgriLand. The top five pictures will receive an AgriLand jacket, while the overall winner will also be kitted out with the full range of merchandise.

From combines to balers to tea breaks, we want to see it. Maybe your testing for KPH in a grain lab, cutting a new variety or drilling a cover crop into stubble. Tell us the story of Harvest 2019 on your farm.

You might even be posting “straw for sale” on AgriLand‘s new sister website Haystack.ie. Haystack went live on Monday and the app will be available on your phone in the coming week.

Remember to always think safety when taking your photographs and be aware of the dangers on the farm.

You can e-mail your pictures to: [email protected]; alternatively, you can tag @AgrilandIreland on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also add #Harvest2019 if you want to share with the wider Twitter community, but make sure to tag @AgrilandIreland so we can see your shots.

Irish tillage farmers are at the top of their game and AgriLand wants to show the good work being done.

AgriLand put together a slide show with all of our readers’ Arable April pictures and you can view it below. Maybe your shot will make it into the Harvest 2019 collection.