Reseeding for Profit: KT grassland event on this Friday

An event entitled “Reseeding for Profit” will be held for farmers to attend in Co. Kilkenny this Friday, July 12.

Organised by Teagasc, the event will be hosted by Eddie Gavin of Duninga, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny.

A number of key themes will be discussed on the day, including: soil fertility and grass establishment; grass varieties and clover; and post-establishment management and weed control.

In addition, different methods of reseeding will be demonstrated, while the science behind the advantages of reseeding will be explained.

The host farmer, Eddie Gavin, will also be interviewed on the day, while information will be provided about the Teagasc Grass10 programme, Pasture Base and the new water quality programme the Agricultural Sustainability Support Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

Teagasc experts will be present on the day to provide guidance to farmers with queries.

Advertisement

The day will kick off at 10:30am and is expected to last about an hour.

The “Reseeding for Profit” event is a Knowledge Transfer (KT) approved dairy, beef and sheep event, Teagasc has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the day, Hugh Mahon, drystock advisor with Teagasc, said: “There are a number of advantages to reseeding; one is to increase what’s called productivity.

“The range of increase there is between 15% and 25% – comparing old swards with new swards, that’s equivalent to 3t/ha DM.”