Pottinger to build new factory for round balers and big rakes

Pottinger will embark on the construction of a new assembly plant (factory) in Austria next year.

Assembly of round balers and large rakes will then kick off in the new facility the following year.

The factory will be located in St. Georgen – about 5km from Pottinger’s existing headquarters in Grieskirchen.

“We are now working at full speed on the detailed planning and awarding of the contract for the first construction phase,” explained Jorg Lechner (pictured below), managing director of Pottinger’s Production and Materials Logistics division.

“The first stage of this modern construction project comprises around 6,300m² of workshop space, which can be extended.

The new building will be the new home of the assembly lines for round balers and large rakes.

“This investment project will start in spring 2020; it will amount to approximately €25 million. The permanent staff will amount to 60 employees.”

Gregor Dietachmayr (pictured below) – a spokesperson for the management team – added his comments, saying: “With our new plant, we are investing in high quality.

“We want to build machines in a sustainable plant to achieve the best results and promote the solid growth of the company.”

In broadly related news, Pottinger Ireland has appointed a new Aftersales & Sales Promotion manager (for the island of Ireland).