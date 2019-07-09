Closing date for Irish Forestry Awards ‘fast approaching’

The closing date for entries to this year’s RDS-Forest Service Irish Forestry Awards is fast approaching with just over two weeks to go until the closing date.

According to a statement from the service, the awards have a prize fund of €9,000. The aim of the awards is to promote the economic, environmental and social benefits of efficient forestry and farming in Ireland.

From magnificent historic woodlands, to innovative, commercial forests, the awards “reveal inspiring examples” of the benefits and diversity of forestry in Ireland, according to the organisers.

Production Forestry Award;

Teagasc Farm Forestry Award;

Community Woodlands Award. There are three prize categories for the awards:

In addition to sharing a prize fund of €9,000, award winners will also receive specially commissioned trophies and certificates.

All woodland owners have been encouraged to enter as “all woodlands – large or small – are of merit”.

Judges will have the option to visit all shortlisted entries over the summer months.

Having the judges visit your woodlands is one of the benefits of entering the awards, as they are experienced foresters and can advise in the development of your woodlands, according to the statement.

Application forms are available on the RDS website. Closing date for entries is Friday, July 26.