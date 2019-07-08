Haystack.ie – the new must-have for Irish farmers

AgriLand is delighted to announce the unveiling of the country’s newest online marketplace for all things agricultural – Haystack.ie.

Launched today, Monday, July 8, Haystack.ie is a new online platform for finding, buying or selling new or used goods, services or equipment – in a quick and hassle-free format.

The site is designed specifically for Irish farmers, to assist in the continually evolving enterprise that is modern farming.

Back to basics

Aimed at bringing it “back to basics” in the classified ads world, Haystack offers an easy-to-use service to allow farmers to trade with other producers or merchants on a no-nonsense platform.

As the name suggests, the focus for Haystack is firmly on agriculture and farming; the objective is to provide the best service to users and ensure that items placed for sale are relevant to the Irish farming audience.

On this new website, the end goal is making the sales process as quick, straightforward and hassle-free as possible.

With more than six years’ experience in servicing the needs of farmers and the wider agricultural and agri-business sector through AgriLand, sister site Haystack will now offer new services to aid readers in the running of their businesses.

Benefits

This same agri-focused audience will now reap the benefits of Haystack as buyers and sellers of goods and services – on a daily and, indeed, hourly basis.

Commenting at the launch of Haystack, owner and managing director of AgriLand, Cormac Farrelly, said: “After months of hard work by the development team we are delighted to finally unveil our newest platform Haystack.ie.

We believe that there is a big opportunity for a dedicated platform for the agricultural sector when it comes to classified advertisements and it was a market that was being under-serviced by existing providers.

“We know the industry better than most and with Haystack we believe that we have designed a platform that can service the needs of both the individual farmer and the needs of the agricultural businesses servicing the sector.

Advertisement

“We are passionate about delivering for the farmers and the agricultural sector and believe that Haystack will complement our existing platform AgriLand quite well.

Farmer feedback

“We have spoken to farmers and industry professionals and the feedback was very negative towards existing platforms in terms of cost and functionality.

We believe that in Haystack we have addressed these issues and delivered a platform that is simple and straightforward to use whether you are a buyer or a seller.

“We already have a number of further upgrades and features planned over the coming weeks and months and look forward to customer feedback as these roll out.

“With AgriLand now the largest agricultural news publisher in Ireland we are passionate about continuing to deliver enhanced digital offerings to the agricultural sector,” Farrelly said.

“We believe that Haystack will complement the other innovations we have delivered including AgriRecruit, our dedicated recruitment portal, and Farmland, our weekly farming show and podcast.”