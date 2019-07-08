‘Getting more from Grassland’: Interactive event on this week

An interactive grassland event is set to take place this week in a joint collaboration between Lakeland Agri, and the Lakeland Dairies / Teagasc Joint Programme.

The “Getting More from Grassland” event will place this Wednesday, July 10.

Organisers have promised talks from experts from across the grassland, soil fertility and technology sectors together in one spot.

The event will take place on the farm of Alan Mackarel near Clones in Co. Monaghan. Alan has been on a continuous journey of reseeding and soil improvement on his farm over the years.

On the day, topics including how to get your soil structure and fertility right and what seed will match your farm will be discussed.

There will also be an interactive demonstration highlighting the differences between ploughing, direct drill and min-tilling and which technique is best for your farm.

Speakers on the day include representatives from Lakeland Dairies, seed companies Germinal and Goldcrop as well as soil fertility experts Dr. Stan Lalor from Grassland Agro and Dr. David Atherton from Thomson and Joseph.

Technical and product manager with Lakeland Agri, Alan Hurst spoke ahead of the day, encouraging farmers to attend.

“We are delighted to have put together such an informative and knowledgeable group of speakers for our Getting More from Grassland event.

Getting your soil fertility to the optimal levels will ensure that more grass will grow which will, in turn, help drive profitability at farm level. Productive grassland is the foundation for any successful farm business.

“Alan Mackarel is top of his game in terms of growing grass and there will be plenty of practical information for farmers on the day. Lakeland Agri is delighted to be running this event and we hope to see you all there.”

The event is approved for the Knowledge Transfer (KT) Scheme by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and will count as one of the necessary five meetings as part of the KT scheme.

The “Getting More from Grassland” will take place on Alan Mackarel’s farm at Granshamore, Stonebridge, Clones, Monaghan (Eircode: H23 WP68) from 11:00am to 1:30pm.