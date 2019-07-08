Warm humid weather on the way – Met Éireann

The coming days will be generally warm and humid with below-normal rainfall – though there will be drizzle or light rain at times, according to Met Éireann.

It will be generally cloudy today with many areas remaining dry. Scattered patches of drizzle or light rain will occur too – mainly near west coasts and over north-west and northern areas.

Met Éireann notes that there will also be warm hazy sunny spells, which will be best over the south and east.

Light variable mainly southerly winds are likely with sea breezes near the coast. Highest temperatures will range from 16° in the north to 22° furthest south.

Tonight will see scattered patches of light rain across Ulster and parts of north Connacht; it will be largely dry elsewhere, although it could be misty in places. A humid night is in store, with minimum temperatures of 11° to 14°.

Drying conditions will continue to be good, while there will be many opportunities for spraying.

The land is in good shape and grass growth remains vigorous, according to the national meteorological office.

Tomorrow

Thee will still be a few patches of drizzle or light rain in the north tomorrow; otherwise dry with variable cloud.

Advertisement

Good spells of hazy sunshine are expected with the best of these over the midlands, south and east.

A warm humid day is on the cards, with highest temperatures ranging from 17° in the cloudier north to 23° or 24° over inland Munster and Leinster.

Light variable winds are expected with sea breezes near coasts.

Outbreaks of rain will affect Ulster and parts of Connacht tomorrow night, though elsewhere it’ll be dry, according to Met Éireann.

Outlook

Wednesday will be a warm day with light south or south-west winds. Many areas will be dry with the better sunshine over Leinster and Munster with temperatures in the low 20s.

It will be cloudier and cooler with outbreaks of rain across the north and near west coasts with low cloud and mist – the rain persistent near north coasts.

Finally, Thursday will be another warm humid day, but generally cloudy with a spell of rain in all areas.

Dry sunny spells are expected for most areas too, the national forecaster claims.