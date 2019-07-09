4 New Zealand travel bursaries up for grabs

Four young Hereford breeders from Ireland will be given the opportunity to act as ambassadors for the Irish Hereford breed and compete against young handlers from across the globe during the world Hereford conference in New Zealand.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS), in collaboration with Slaney Foods International and LIDL Ireland, is offering the opportunity to win the bursaries worth €8,000 in total. The event will take place in March 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, the president of the IHBS, Henry Dudley, said: “This is an invaluable opportunity for young Irish Hereford breeders to attend the World Hereford Conference and compete against other Hereford breeders from around the world.

The conference is a direct link to hundreds of Hereford breeders world-wide and will definitely be an unforgettable experience for the four winners of these travel bursaries.

Interested candidates need to submit an Expression Of Interest Application Form which can be obtained by contacting the Irish Hereford Breed Society on: 044-9348855; or by emailing: [email protected].

Advertisement

The application form must be completed and returned by no later than Thursday, July 18, at 11:59pm.

Aged 18 to 30 years by March 1, 2020;

A paid up IHBS member or immediate family member of same;

Keen to learn and have a sense of professionalism. In order to be eligible, applicants must be:

The 10 qualifiers to go ahead to the next four stages of the competition, will be announced on July 23.

Attend an IHBS Show/Judging Workshop on July 27/29;

Participate in a Stock Showing / Judging Competition;

Create a short three to five minute presentation on the Hereford Breed;

Attend the National Ploughing Championships on September 18 where all candidates will be interviewed and the final four winners will be announced. The shortlisted qualifiers will then be required to: