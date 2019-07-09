‘2.16 million new tractors sold across the world in 2018’

Data presented by FederUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation) has revealed how many tractors are sold around the entire world. It also shows where sales are increasing and decreasing.

Last year, for example, it estimates that 2.16 million new tractors were sold. That’s up slightly (0.4%) on the figure for 2017.

Just over 1.9 million new tractors were apparently sold in 2016. The figure for 2015 was almost 1.94 million.

India notched up sales of about 796,000 last year, though one suspects that many of these were relatively small or low-powered units.

Next up was China; the data indicates the 358,000 new tractors (of over 18kW or 24hp) were sold there last year.

In the US, approximately 236,000 new tractors were sold last year. Meanwhile, here in Europe, about 177,000 were registered.

These tables (below) show the data – collated by FederUnacoma – in considerably greater detail.

Number of new tractors sold around the world (2015-2018):

Number of new tractors sold (first quarter of 2018 versus 2019):

Meanwhile, at a recent FederUnacoma assembly meeting, the impact of tractor sales on the overall agricultural machinery market (of all types) was discussed.

Alessandro Malavolti – president of the federation – explained: “Up to 10 years ago, tractors accounted for 38% of the total [value] of all agricultural machinery sold.

“In 2018, that share dropped to 31% of the total, while the share for other types of machines grew. This indicates how the overall demand is moving towards specific equipment and types of vehicles for the various processes.

“This, in turn, confirms how much the quality and differentiation of agricultural production requires increasingly targeted technologies.”

Europe versus Asia

Interestingly, leaving tractor sales figures to one side, Europe ranks first in the world for agricultural machinery exports. According to FederUnacoma, more than 60% of total global exports come from Europe (valued at €36 billion).