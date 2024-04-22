Farmers in west Kerry will not be faced with any additional burdens as a result of the establishment of a new national park, according to government.

Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, which was formally launched today (Monday, April 22), will cover over 70,000ac of land and sea making it the largest national park in the country.

Speaking with Agriland at the formal announcement of the park in Dingle, Minister of State with responsibility for nature Malcolm Noonan said that local communities, including farmers, are “central and integral” to restoring nature.

“What we have here is a mix of coastal habitat, of marine habitats, of the islands and of land-based eco-systems that are in need of restoration and in need of support,” he said. Minister ⁦@noonan_malcolm⁩ tells ⁦@AgrilandIreland⁩ that farming will continue as before following the launch of Ireland’s newest national park and first marine park in west Kerry. The park has cost the State €12m to acquire. pic.twitter.com/mVArByrJxM— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) April 22, 2024

All lands within Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí are already designated in their own right under European Law, or as statutory nature reserves.

Minister Noonan said means that there will be no additional regulatory burden or restriction on farming activities resulting from the creation of the park.

“[It’s] critical to say that there’s no new designations with this. This is State owned land and the vast majority is of the national park is in the marine.

“NPWS does this quite well, working with landowners, working with farmers who are grazing animals through farm plan schemes and other mechanisms to ensure that there are supports there if they want to get involved in schemes.

“So anything that farmers would like to do, they have to be done on a voluntary basis,” he said.

The minister added that the government’s Climate and Nature Fund, due to begin in two years, will provide measures to support farmers who want to be involved in restoration projects.

“That for me has always been a critical part of it, we want to do this in collaboration and not in an approach that is going to dictate what farmers should be doing,” he said.

Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, Kerry footballer Paul Geaney, Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), emphasised the collaborative nature of the project, adding that life on the peninsula will continue as before.

“Anything that took place yesterday will take place today and take place tomorrow as well. There’s no additional restrictions in any way, shape or form.

“Our work is to collaborate with those who live here, people who work the land. Our farmers are one of the greatest protectors of our land and of our biodiversity,” he said.

National park

Overall, the new national park has cost the State €12 million to develop, half of which was spent on acquiring 1,400ac of land at the Conor Pass which was put on the market by its US-based owner last year.

Along with lands in public ownership, the park will include new sites at Inch Peninsula, Mount Brandon and the Owenmore River.

The NPWS will now develop a management plan for the new national park along with existing seven park locations.

These plans will aim to ensure that visitor numbers are spread across all national parks.