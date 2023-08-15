Beef, lamb, pork and dairy products from the UK will be showcased at a trade show in Hong Kong this September, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has said.

The AHDB and exporters at the “major” trade show will explore opportunities for UK red meat and dairy exports in Hong Kong’s food service and high-end retail sector.

Several exporters will join the AHDB at the Restaurant and Bar Hong Kong (RBHK) two-day trade show which will take place from Tuesday, September 5-7, 2023.

The RBHK trade show will give exporters the chance to build on existing business relationships, and meet potential new customers on the AHDB-hosted joint meat and dairy pavilion.

Advertisement

Hong Kong trade show

Speaking about the trade show, which attracts around 8,000 trade buyers, including restaurant and bar owners, AHDB head of international trade development, Jonathan Eckley said:

“Hong Kong is an important market for red meat and dairy and RBHK provides the perfect platform for our exporters to develop existing business relationships and cultivate new ones.

“Our pavilion will not only provide a space to do business but also give visitors the chance to taste our high-quality and environmentally sustainable food products.”

The consumption of beef and pork in Hong Kong is the highest in Asia and it is also an important dairy importer in the region, according to the AHDB.

Hong Kong has a sizeable and financially comfortable expat population and a revitalised tourist sector, presenting opportunities for UK exporters in both the food service and high-end retail markets, the board said.

Advertisement

Demand form Asia is driven by increasing middle-class wealth, rising meat and dairy consumption and high regard among consumers for food safety and quality, the AHDB said.

“Prospects for red meat and dairy exports to the Asian region are clear, with a growing middle class and quality and food safety high on the agenda for consumers buying these products.

“With our high food production standards, UK exporters are in a strong position to satisfy that demand,” the AHDB head of international trade development said.

“Hong Kong is among the region’s more advanced economies and is a significant opportunity for shipping premium meat cuts and dairy to satisfy consumer demand,” Eckley added.