40% of consumers are planning to reduce their intake of alternative meat products, according to a new survey.

The finding comes despite 61% of shoppers saying that they have or are intending to increase their intake of plant-based products in the next six months.

The survey of 1,000 consumers across Ireland, the UK and the US by plant-based company, Strong Roots, found that 51% preferred to eat traditional meat, while 47% said they do not like the taste of “fake meats”.

More than a third are afraid that such products are overly processed, while artificial additives were a concern for 36%.

The survey found that consumers are still buying veggie burgers, microwavable or ready-made meals, plant-based nuggets and frozen vegetables.

Alternative meat

Despite the drop in appetite for alternative meat, almost half of the shoppers surveyed were “climate conscious” and more inclined to buy from brands that included information on carbon footprint on their labelling.

Younger shoppers are driving this change as they are 20% more likely to buy from carbon-labeled brands.

The survey also reveals that half of consumers are confused by labels and have been unsure if a product contains animals ingredients.

Consumers are evenly split on whether buying plant-based products can help them to save money on their grocery bills.

Almost 20% of those planning to increase their consumption of plant-based products in the next month are doing so due to rising cost of living.

“The alternative meat bubble has burst,” Samuel Dennigan, chief executive and founder of Strong Roots, said.

“Our survey results have shown that consumers are sick of overly processed foods filled with additives, even if they are plant-based

“We’re seeing a major shift towards consumers preferring whole plant, nutrient dense food options with an ingredient list that isn’t miles long.

“Plant-based food companies once touted faux meat as the solution to the climate crisis, or the gateway to veganism, but this is a new era, ‘plant-based 3.0’ we need to focus on creating options that bridge the gap in taste, health, and sustainability that faux meat products can’t satisfy,” he said.