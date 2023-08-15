Meat Business Women has confirmed a range of guest speakers who will address its upcoming Irish networking event.

Founded in 2015, Meat Business Women is the United Nation’s (UN’s) recognised global professional network for women working across the meat industry.

It was created to improve the sustainability of the meat sector and grow the pipeline of female talent in this male dominated arena

The group has the backing of major processors, including ABP Ireland; Moy Park; Dunbia; Kepak and Kerry.

Meat Business Women

The networking event will take place at The Radisson Blu, Dublin Airport on Thursday, September 7.

Gill Higgins, group sustainability director at Dawn Meats Group and Dunbia will share her insights on the challenges and opportunities for the red meat industry in terms of sustainability.

Higgins previously worked with McDonald’s Global Supply Chain and Sustainability Team and with the Marks & Spencer Plan A Team.

Delegates will hear from Andrew Nethercott, chief executive of Finnebrogue Artisan, one of the UK’s leading artisan food producers.

Andrew, who most recently held the position of business unit director of the prepared foods division at Moy Park, will share his thoughts on the industry’s evolution, along with the Foundation Earth project.

Evelyn Moynihan, chief executive of Kilkenny Group, will discuss her experiences of leadership whilst working in senior marketing roles at Musgrave Group and for Diageo.

Delegates will also benefit from a personal development session themed on ‘The Power of You’ with executive coach Carol Glover, followed by a facilitated networking session

“We are delighted to be able to bring a varied range of speakers to our community in Ireland,” Laura Ryan, global chair of Meat Business Women, said.

“Each of our guest speakers bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge and key leadership insights which will be invaluable to our delegates.

“Meat Business Women events are a key catalyst for cultivating the connections that are so crucial across our sector, and we’re delighted to have representation from leading processors, as well as delegates who work in retail, food service and farming,” she added.