Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Athlone campus marked a significant milestone this month, as it celebrated two decades of the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in veterinary nursing education being available at the university.

Since its establishment in 2003, the BSc in veterinary nursing has evolved into a flagship programme, shaping the future of veterinary nursing care with its innovative curriculum and commitment to practical learning.

The anniversary event showcased the exceptional evolution and impact of the veterinary nursing programme over the past 20 years.

The occasion was celebrated with a special Continuing Professional Development (CPD) event, sponsored by Hills, MSD and IVC Evidensia, and was attended by over 100 delegates, including alumni and industry leaders.

On the day, there were lectures and interactive sessions led by Dr. Lorraine Egan and Saoirse O’ Faoilean from Village Vets and Finola Colgan from Mental Health Ireland.

The event also featured lectures from Dr. Ann Derham from Fethard Equine Hospital, Dr. Villhelmiina Huuskonen from UCD Veterinary Hospital, and Gerry Duignan from Regional Veterinary Laboratory Athlone.

There were also 19 exhibitors stands at the event, among them were: IDEXX Laboratories, Burton’s Veterinary Equipment and Duggan Vet Group.

To stay on the Veterinary Council of Ireland’s register, veterinary nurses are required to accumulate 12 Continuing Veterinary Education (CVE) credits annually. Attendees of the event received 11.5 CVE credits. The Department of Bioveterinary and Microbial Sciences at TUS Athlone celebrates two decades of pioneering veterinary nursing education. Source: Nathan Cafolla.

Speaking at the event, the Dean of Faculty, Science and Health, Dr. Don Faller, said:

“The success of this anniversary CPD event not only underscores the remarkable journey we’ve undertaken in that time, but also the considerable impact our graduates have made in the field of veterinary nursing.

“Our alumni are making significant strides in the industry, and the programme continues to shape the future of veterinary nursing care – leaving an indelible mark on the profession and the communities it serves.”

CEO of Ovagen and former external examiner of the programme, Martin Murphy, addressed the dedication and achievements of the academic staff and the university.

Murphy highlighted how the graduates from this course will have the knowledge and skills for veterinary practice, and that any animal health business would be “lucky to employ them”.

The programme now consists of an eight-member clinical team and is taught in a purpose-built teaching and diagnostic facility, equipped with a digital imaging x-ray suite.

The course has produced 555 graduates since its establishment, with classes growing from 13 to 48, accredited by the VCI and ACOVENE.

“The programme is in a constant state of evolution, driven by the dynamic demands of the veterinary industry, so we’re always striving to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our graduates are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge.

“As a result, they are highly sought-after, with diverse opportunities in both clinical practice and industry,” programme coordinator of the BSc in veterinary nursing, Gillian Coughlan said.

TUS Athlone has recently forged links with Nord University in Norway. This allows veterinary nursing students to carry out clinical placement there, as part of an Erasmus Programme.

According to the head of the Department of Bioveterinary and Microbial Sciences, Dr. Cormac O’Shea, this collaboration is opening up “new horizons” and “unparalleled opportunities” for students.