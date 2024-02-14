The Irish Whiskey Association has announced that it is sponsoring a scholarship place for the next intake of Maynooth University’s brewing and distilling science course.

The short-term, focused micro-credential learning programme is specially designed by Maynooth University’s Department of Chemistry, together with a number of Ireland’s distilling experts.

The aim of the 12-week course is to promote consistent product excellence across the Irish Whiskey industry by covering the technical aspects of distilling.

The course is open to applicants who hold a level 8 honours degree in a science discipline with a minimum 2.2 grade, or experienced industry professionals who do not hold a primary or higher degree.

The course is running for its second year with the closing date for applications coming up on Monday, February 19, and the course set to start on Saturday, March 2.

“It’s very important that we support the development of leading-edge scientific knowledge among the next generation of talent working in the Irish Whiskey industry.

“Building an advanced education and skills base in Ireland is critical for ensuring that Irish Whiskey retains a competitive edge globally,” director of the Irish Whiskey Association, Eoin Ó Catháin said.

Brewing and distilling science course

Prof. Denise Rooney from the chemistry department at Maynooth University said the course is ideal for new entrants into the distilling industry or those wishing to gain more in-depth knowledge.

The micro-credential course is both co-designed and co-delivered by industry experts and academics at Maynooth University, Prof. Rooney, who is a contributor to the course, said.

The course in brewing and distilling science will run over a 12-week period and will comprise online lectures, tutorials, virtual lab simulations, and a practical lab experience, she said.

Students will be required to attend 10 weeks of one-hour live online lectures and a three-day in-person lab experience. A career development lecture will be led by the Irish section of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling.

In addition to distillation, topics covered in the course include techniques for yeast analysis, the environment and sustainability, and fermentation analysis.

For more information about the course, including how to apply, visit Maynooth University’s website. The course is subsidised by Taste4Success Skillnet.