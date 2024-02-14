Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in a rural part of Mayo this week.

The burglary happened at a property at Killasser, Swinfird, Co. Mayo on Monday evening (February 12).

Between 7:00p.m and 7:30p.m on Monday, two persons entered the property in Killasser armed with what is understood to be a knife.

The suspected offenders threatened the homeowner who was in the house at the time althought it’s understood he was not injured during the course of the incident.

Aggravated burglary

A number of items were stolen from the house and the suspects fled the scene in the homeowner’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle, A Toyota Land Cruiser jeep was recovered yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 13) at Coolaney, Co. Sligo.

An incident room has been established at Ballina Garda Station and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Killasser, Aclare, Tobercurry, Coolaney and surrounding areas on Monday evening between 6:00p.m and 8:30p.m and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Any person who observed a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser travelling in these areas is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.