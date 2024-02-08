Gardaí are investigating a spate of GPS thefts in north County Dublin which could run into thousands of euros.

It is understood the GPS equipment was removed directly from vehicles and also stolen from sheds.

Gardaí confirmed they are “investigating an incident of theft and criminal damage that occurred at a premises in Bealinstown, Co. Dublin overnight on Thursday 1 /Friday 2 February 2024”.

They are also investigating “two incidents of theft” that took place in Stamullen, Co. Meath in the early hours of Sunday 4 February.

“Investigations are ongoing,” Gardaí said.

The deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, (IFA) Alice Doyle, has urged farmers throughout the country to be “vigilant” and take every measure possible to protect valuable farm equipment.

“Unfortunately we know there are people who are targeting certain farm equipment at this time, I would advise everyone that if you can, and I appreciate that this is not always possible to try and ensure that machinery and equipment is out of sight and stored away.

“We have to be extremely vigilant – you just can’t take the risk that parking a tractor in your yard overnight is good enough, what farmers need to do is take as many measures as they possibly can to protect farm machinery, tractors and equipment,” Doyle told Agriland.

This includes storing GPS systems away from the vehicle in a secure areas, recording serial numbers, properly marking the devices and installing additional security devices such as CCTV cameras or sensor lights.

The IFA president said that it is moving into the time of year for farmers when GPS will be much more in use than in recent months.

The farm body believes that criminal gangs have been deliberately targeting farmers in the north County Dublin area in the last number of weeks and could have stolen as much as €100,000 worth of farm equipment.

Doyle said many farmers in the area are not just the victims of crime but have also been subject to illegal hunting on their land, threats and intimidation.

She believes that there needs to be additional Garda patrols and checkpoints to “apprehend the criminal gangs”.

As a result of the recent spate of thefts the IFA and Fingal Farmers now plan to hold a public meeting to highlight the concerns of local farmers to Gardaí and politicians on March 1 in north County Dublin.