One sheep has been killed and five rams remain missing following a dog attack near Taghart, Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Farmer Rebecca Finnegan told Agriland that the sheep were first attacked around three weeks ago and one was “badly damaged” at the time.

Since then, around 22 of her sheep were attacked again on Tuesday, February 6, when one was killed and another was damaged. Image source: Rebecca Finnegan

Finnegan said that the damaged ram will probably have to be put down and that the others are “completely shook”.

Finnegan said that she found the sheep “all over the place” and missing rams could be located in Taghart, Kilcrossduff Crossmackeelan, Glasleck or surrounding areas.

She said that other neighbours in the area have also faced attacks recently and have spotted dogs in fields.

“It’s very annoying, you work so hard all year to get them that far and then something like that happens,” Finnegan said.

She added that dog owners “need to be aware” of what is happening, and to keep their dogs “under control”.

Dog attack

Meanwhile in another dog attack reported this week, ewes that had been scanned just days earlier were attacked by two dogs in Co. Wicklow.

The attack occurred on the farm of Fergus Moore in the Grangecon area of Co. Wicklow, upon a flock of his speckled face ewe lambs.

The dogs were subsequently shot during the attack.

Local Gardaí were called, and Moore said Gardaí are “following a definite line of enquiry” on the incident.

A vet then visited the farm to stitch some of the ewes that were attacked, and also to put some of them down.

In total, there were two killed, with two ewes subsequently having to be put down, and three requiring considerable stitching by the vet.

There were also “eight to ten” that were “torn” from the attacks, Moore said.