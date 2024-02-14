Carrigallen Mart hosted its weekly calf sale on Saturday, February 10, with a total of 90 calves and runners on offer at the Co. Leitrim-based mart.

A strong trade was seen for all types on offer at the sale, with the continental-type animals in the biggest demand.

After Saturday’s sale, Agriland spoke with Carrigallen Mart manager Helen Kells, who commented on the sale, saying: “There was a really strong trade for continental-type calves, with a strong farmer presence around the ring.”

Looking at the continental calves first, the majority of the calves in this section of the sale were Belgian Blue cross with Charolais and Limousin cross calves. This Charolais cross heifer achieved a price of €700

Image source: Carrigallen Mart

Top price of the calves went to a Charolais cross heifer, selling for €700.

All of the calves in this section of the sale sold well, with almost all calves achieving prices over €200, with a good number making €400 and above.

Sample prices:

Belgian Blue cross, heifer sold for €510;

Belgian Blue cross, bull sold for €480;

Limousin cross, bull sold for €240.

Angus and Hereford

Angus and Hereford cross calves made up a good portion of the calves on offer at the sale on Saturday.

With a top price of €260 being achieved for a Angus cross bull calf and €170 for a Hereford cross heifer calf.

The majority of the calves on offer is this section of the sale sold for between €150 to €200.

Sample prices:

Hereford cross, heifer sold for €160;

Angus cross, heifer sold for €255;

Angus cross, bull sold for €240;

Angus cross, heifer sold for €190;

Angus cross, heifer sold for €230,

Friesian

Moving to the Friesian bulls on offer at the sale in Carrigallen Mart on Saturday.

The number of Friesian bull calves present at the sale was small, with prices ranging from €5 to €120 for the stronger-type calves.

Runners

There was also a number of runners present at the sale on Saturday, with Charolais, Angus, Belgian Blue, Hereford and Limousin cross animals on offer.

They sold from €400 for a Hereford cross bull to a top price of €800 for a Limousin cross bull.

The majority of the runners sold from €500 to €600, with five animals achieving over 600 on the day.