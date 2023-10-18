Representatives from the Irish whiskey industry highlighted the importance of products holding a geographical indication (GI) at an event held at the European Parliament.

The event was held in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday, October 17, where the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) represented the all-island GI for Irish whiskey.

IWA director Eoin Ó’Catháin presented the benefits afforded to the sector due to its recognition as a GI to MEPs at the event.

Ó’Catháin said: “Irish whiskey manufacturers and exporters are operating in extremely competitive global markets, and every advantage and support is important in winning market share.

“Our GI designation plays an important role in this regard.”

GIs are intellectual property rights that identify products having qualities, characteristics or a reputation due to natural and human factors linked to their place of origin.

Advertisement

The GI recognition enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products.

Irish Whiskey Association

The IWA, along with representatives of French Cognac and Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, presented at a roundtable event organised by French MEP Arnaud Danjean that was attended by MEPs across various political groupings.

Advertisement

According to the IWA, the protection and strengthening of the GI system will be among the key priorities for the association ahead of the European elections taking place in June 2024.

Speaking in Strasbourg at the event, Ó Catháin said: “95% of Irish whiskey is exported, with the value of these exports exceeding €1 billion in 2022.

“All efforts must be made to continue to progress the trade agenda with established and emerging trade partners, and protect our GIs as part of these negotiations.”

The IWA director added that “due to Irish whiskey’s unique status spanning two jurisdictions” there is “additional work often needed in trade negotiations, particularly on rules-of-origin”.

Ó Catháin said the commitment of EU and UK negotiators in this regard was “commended” at the European Parliament event.