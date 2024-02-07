The British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) are seeking engagement with Northern Ireland’s new Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs minister, Andrew Muir.

The veterinary associations have jointly welcomed the restoration of the Northern Ireland (NI) Assembly and Executive, but they are “concerned” about the effect that the “absence of a NI government over the last two years has had”.

In a joint statement, the BVA and the NIVA have said that this “absence” has meant “important decisions about key animal health issues,” including those on the “control of bovine TB[tuberculosis], BVD [bovine viral diarrhoea] eradication and regulation of farriers, have not been taken”.

Both associations added that “a permanent solution is yet to be agreed” for ensuring the “continued access to veterinary medicines in NI,” due to the “current grace period” expiring at the end of 2025.

NIVA president and BVA NI branch president Esther Skelly-Smith said there are several major issues that need a ministerial decision.

Skelly-Smith said: “NIVA and BVA plan to engage with Minister Muir as soon as practical on issues such as the TB eradication programme, the need for revised animal welfare policy, the role of the veterinary profession and animal welfare in sustainable agri-food production, and the need for regulation of farriers.

“We are also keen to engage with our local executive urgently to secure its input on the important issue of access to veterinary medicines following the UK government’s announcement that a new veterinary medicines working group will seek to resolve the issue.

“We want to work with the new executive to see decisions made locally to protect the health and welfare of our animals and support the veterinary profession, in order to develop our economy for the benefit of both people and animals in Northern Ireland.

“We very much look forward to positive engagement with our assembly,” the statement concluded.

New minister

Northern Ireland’s new Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said he will focus on implementing policies and strategies that benefit the climate and environment.

With his focus on climate and environment, Muir said he will also be seeking to support the “economically and socially significant” agriculture, food and fisheries sectors alongside rural communities.

“I intend to listen to, engage and strive to work with stakeholders and partners in every part of Northern Ireland including north/south and east and west. Together, we can achieve a lot.”

Muir said he is aware that there are “so many other challenges” that he will need to address, including the “devastating impact” of bovine TB on Northern Ireland’s farms and economy.