The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is strongly advising farmers to have their say in a debate centred around future bovine tuberculosis (bTB) compensation values.

Recent proposals from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), if accepted, would see annual bTB compensation cut by 25% over a two-year period.



Views are being sought on whether the amount of compensation payable should be reduced on a phased basis, with a reduction to 90% of the bovine animal’s market value in the first year of implementation, and a further reduction to 75% of the animal’s market value a year later.

A public consultation process, designed to seek the widest possible range of views on this matter, is ongoing.

LMC’s interim chief executive, Colin Smith said:

“The issue of bTB compensation values is critically important for those farming businesses impacted directly by the disease.

“So, it really is a case of farmers taking the decision to express their views on what is a fundamentally important issue for Northern Ireland’s entire livestock industry.”

bTB debate

The public consultation takes place against the backdrop of rising bTB reactor rates, with up to 10% of Northern Ireland’s herds now under restrictions directly linked to the disease.

At present, the government pays 100% market value to the owner of any animal removed under the programme.

The cost to the public purse of delivering the bTB programme in NI has increased significantly over the last number of years.

“Bovine tuberculosis continues to be one of the most concerning diseases impacting the beef and dairy cattle sectors in Northern Ireland.

“The disease has a very negative impact across agriculture as a whole. The stress caused by the disease within farming families is substantial.

“The follow-on impact on animal performance, following the upheaval caused by a herd test is more than significant.”



Beef sales from NI to the rest of the UK and other markets are currently valued at £1.7 billion/annum.

However, it is widely recognised that export opportunities could be enhanced significantly on the back of a successful bTB eradication campaign.

The DAERA-led public consultation will last for eight weeks, ending on March 8, 2024. Participation in the online survey is straightforward.

“Bovine tuberculosis represents the most significant animal health challenge confronting agriculture in NI.

“The LMC believes it is important for farmers to register their views on the matter of reactor compensation, an issue that underpins the delivery of the current eradication measures.”