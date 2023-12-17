The new team of Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) board members met recently for the first time to discuss the organisation’s priorities for the future and plans going forward.

It really was a case of generating real momentum from the get-go.

The group comprises Joe Stewart, in his capacity as chairperson, David Torrens, David Mark, John Hood, Elaine Willis and Sean McKeever.

Joe has been an LMC member since 2021, the others are new appointees. The group brings together a wealth of experience regarding the operation of the private and public sectors with a strong focus on agri-food.

Sustainability

The LMC Board members are acutely aware of the strong focus on sustainability from an agriculture policy perspective given that emissions targets are now enshrined in legislation.

They know that significant change for beef and lamb farm businesses lies ahead, but with change comes opportunity.

Fundamentally, the new LMC team recognises that the red meat sector in Northern Ireland should not reduce its capacity to produce high quality food.

However, with the right support and a sustainable income farmers it is believed that farmers can meet this requirement while also complying with the new sustainability agenda.

Grass-fed beef

Note was taken at the meeting of the recent confirmation by the European Commission to include the entire island of Ireland within an agreed Irish grass-fed beef protected geographical indication (PGI) measure.

All LMC board members view this development as a tremendous opportunity to further promote beef from Northern Ireland on both home and export markets.

They also recognise the tremendous amount of work that has already been put in to have this issue brought over the line.

As regards next steps, LMC will continue to work with stakeholders to secure resource to develop the processes that need to be put in place to enable its use once registered.

Farm Quality Assurance

The members of the new LMC team believe the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) as having an even greater role, than is currently the case, in delivering for agriculture in Northern Ireland as a whole.

For decades FQAS has been a central area of work for the Commission delivering under three key pillars; animal welfare, food safety and care for the environment. LMC will continue to build on the strong foundation laid down through the management and delivery of FQAS as we move forward.

With over 11,500 members, NIBL FQAS is established as an integral aspect of the beef and lamb sector in Northern Ireland.

FQAS works closely with farmers, processors and retailers to provide unrivalled and independent guarantees to consumers about the provenance, traceability and quality of beef and lamb.

With FQAS earmarked to provide an efficient data collection mechanism for DAERA’s new carbon programme going forward, it is envisaged that the scheme will play a pivotal role in assisting industry meeting future policy targets through one farm visit.