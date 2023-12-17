The supply of spring lambs increased by 6,928 last week, with demand from processors evident in the lead up to Christmas.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 61,400 sheep were processed last week (week ending Sunday, December 10), which is a significant increase of 5,560 head from the week prior.

The table below gives an overview of the sheep kill for the week ending Sunday, December 10, (week 49) and the cumulative kill to date this year, compared to the same time period in 2022. Type 2023

week 49 2023 cumulative 2022 weekly 2022 cumulative Weekly

difference Cumulative difference 23 vs. 22 % weekly difference 23 vs. 22 % cumulative difference Lambs/hoggets 161 986,759 819 905,992 -658 80,767 -80% 9% Spring lambs 55,011 1,406,326 53,840 1,483,796 1,171 -77,470 2% -5% Ewes and rams 6,226 317,738 7,734 368,989 -1,508 -51,251 -19% -14% Light lambs 2 155 0 147 2 8 – 5% Total 61,400 2,710,978 62,393 2,758,924 -993 -47,946 -2% -2% Source: DAFM

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,710,978 have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 986,759 have been hoggets, 1,406,326 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (317,738) and a small portion of light lambs (155 head).

In week 49, there were 55,011 spring lambs slaughtered, and a total of 1,406,326 in 2023 so far.

When compared to the sheep kill figures of twelve months ago, similarities can be seen with the number of lambs slaughtered and the overall sheep kill figures of week 49.

Week 49 of 2022 saw a total of 62,393 sheep slaughtered, with 53,840 being spring lambs.

Week 49 of 2023 has seen 61,400 sheep slaughtered, 55,011 of which were spring lambs.

When looking at the prices that farmers are currently receiving for their lambs, currently lamb quotes are also firmly ahead of where they stood twelve months ago, where base quotes for lambs were at €6.30/kg up to €6.40/kg.

This year, base prices for spring lambs range from €6.35/kg to €6.50.