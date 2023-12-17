The Irish Angus Cattle Society hosted its 16th Elite Show and Sale at the Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, December 9.

A sale report from the society outlined there was a lively trade throughout both the bull and heifer sections. In the pre-sale show, the judge was Soren Riis Vester from Denmark.

This year, a total of 109 animals were presented at the show and sale. 71 bulls and 38 heifers were present on the day.

Bulls sold to an average of €3,844 with a 65% clearance rate. Heifers sold to an average of €4,004 with 62% clearance.

Angus heifers

In the sale ring, it was lot 80 Coneyisland Uptown Girl, bred by Brendan and Niall Regan from Gorthaganny, Castlerea, that took the top price of €10,200.

This heifer placed first in the senior heifer class, and continued on to win the senior heifer championship.

The reserve senior female champion Mough Verbena sold for €9,600. This heifer was bred by Brian McWeeney from Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Mough Verbena sold for €9,600

Selling at €9,400 was Loughglass Venus. This heifer was bred by Noel and Lisa Dowd, Skehard, Creggs, Co. Galway.

Mount Vanessa, Sold €7,700, Bred by Joseph Kelly from Ballynacally, Co. Clare

Angus bulls

Meanwhile in the bull section, Lot 7 Coolrain Victory-bred by Nigel Peavoy from Portlaoise, Co. Laois was awarded first place in his class.

Coolrain Victory sold for €5,100

This bull continued his success to take the senior male championship title. He later sold for €5,100.

The reserve junior male champion was Drumcarbin Vierra. He sold for €8,400 and was bred by Shane McKiernan from Ballinagh, Cavan, Co. Cavan. Drumcarbin Vierra sold for €8,400

The Cavan-bred bull was the highest-priced bull sold on the day.

Clooncarne William 2 sold for €6,600. Bred by Thomas Mulligan from Dromod, Co. Leitrim, this bull was the second-highest priced bull sold on the day.

The society described the export market for bulls as “holding strong” as a number of animals were exported to Northern Ireland from the sale.

Two bulls in the sale made their way to artificial insemination (AI) stations with both Dovea and Progressive Genetics securing bulls in the sale.