The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has today (Friday, August 25) launched a public consultation on its new corporate strategy for 2024-2027.

The VCI is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing.

The new strategy is set to replace the body’s existing corporate strategy which comes to an end this year.

Corporate strategy



The new corporate strategy will outline the proposed mission statement, vision and objectives of the VCI over the next four years.

Advertisement

The consultation will also seek insight into the challenges facing practitioners and stakeholders.

The public consultation which is open to all stakeholders including the public, veterinary professionals, organisations and individuals, runs until Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Interested parties can complete a survey or email their submissions directly to VCI.

Niamh Muldoon, chief executive and registrar of the VCI, said that the new strategy will set out the body’s direction and priorities for the next four years.

Advertisement

“As always, we will be guided by our core responsibility to maintain and protect public and animal health in a transparent and collaborative way.

“It is important to us at the VCI that we hear the views, concerns and opinions of veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses, as well as the many others who are key stakeholders in the sector.

“This consultation presents a valuable opportunity for the VCI to engage with stakeholders all feedback is appreciated,” she said.

The functions of the VCI include protection of the public through the supervision of veterinary education, the maintenance of the register of veterinary practitioners and nurses, the registration of veterinary premises, and through disciplinary action in cases of professional misconduct.