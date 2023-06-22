The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has said that any new veterinary medicine courses will be subject to accreditation standards.

A report published yesterday (Wednesday, June 21) by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) found that, with investment, an additional 230 vets could potentially be trained every year.

It is understood that there is potential for new programmes in veterinary medicine at the University of Limerick (UL), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), and South East Technological University (SETU).

University College Dublin (UCD), which is currently the only provider of third-level education in veterinary medicine, has potential to create further 45 places annually and five grad-entry places.

Capacities at UL, ATU and SETU have been assessed to be at 90, 40, and 40 student places for veterinary medicine every year at full roll out, according to the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The government agreed to advance the process with investment to be considered in the context of budgetary processes and the National Development Plan review.

VCI

VCI, the statutory body responsible for regulating and managing the veterinary profession in Ireland has welcomed the HEA report.

Any new veterinary medicine courses will be subject to VCI accreditation processes to validate them and ensure high standards of veterinary medicine are in place.

The VCI plays a key role in the regulation of veterinary medicine education, ensuring veterinary education and training remains up to date and is benchmarked to the highest international standards.

VCI accreditation enables professional recognition in Ireland and affords graduates access to registration in the UK, Europe and Australia and New Zealand.

Niamh Muldoon, chief executive and registrar of the VCI, said; “The Veterinary Council welcomes this update from the Higher Education Authority.

“As the regulator for the sector, the council will be pleased to apply our accreditation assessment and standards to any new applicant programmes of veterinary medicine that arise from this process.

“This will be done to ensure the high standards of veterinary medicine enjoyed in Ireland are maintained, in the interest of animal health and welfare and the public,” she added.