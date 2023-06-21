A total of 230 places for veterinary medicine could be created annually, according to the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

A report by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) found that, with investment, an additional 230 vets could potentially be trained every year, the department said.

It is understood that there is potential for new programmes in veterinary medicine at the University of Limerick (UL), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), and South-East Technological University (SETU).

University College Dublin (UCD), which is currently the only provider of third-level education in veterinary medicine, has potential to create further 45 places annually and five grad-entry places.

Capacities at UL, ATU and SETU have been assessed to be at 90, 40, and 40 student places for veterinary medicine every year at full roll out, according to the department.

Veterinary medicine

The available options will be officially announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris; Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly; and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue today (Wednesday, June 21).

New courses could be spread over a number of third level-providers with the optimal model for provision in each discipline considered in a further assessment, the department said.

The government agreed to advance the process with investment to be considered in the context of budgetary processes and the National Development Plan review, the department added.

The HEA was also tasked by the department to establish how additional capacity might be provided in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and dentistry.