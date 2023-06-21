The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Wednesday, June 21) heard that there is “significant scope” to produce more feed grains in Ireland.

But according to Tillage Industry Ireland in order to achieve this the minister needs to “address the challenges” facing the Irish tillage to help it meet its full potential to support the Irish food and drinks industry.

Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Carlow today Matt Dempsey, president of Tillage Industry Ireland, welcomed what he described as Minister McConalogue’s “commitment” to the sector.

But he added: “There is significant scope to produce more of the feed grains we need right here in Ireland.

"We have some of the best growing conditions in Europe. The Irish tillage sector has the skills we need, a low carbon footprint and is fundamental to a circular economy in feed and food."

During the AGM Minister McConalogue told members of Tillage Industry Ireland that the government was committed to achieving a target tillage acreage of “400,000 hectares by 2030”.

Speaking at the meeting held today at Teagasc Oak Park the minister said tillage enterprises had “a critical role to play in the overall sustainability of food production in Ireland.”

He also underlined that the government has acknowledged that “the low carbon footprint” of the tillage sector has the potential to make a significant contribution to developing a “circular economy in feed and food production”.

According to Minister McConalogue the tillage sector has played a key role in growing food and drink exports from Ireland particularly in relation to Irish grown barely which has supported brewers and distillers.

The minister was keen to stress to members of Tillage Industry Ireland that several government schemes directly support the sector including the Straw Incorporation Scheme (SIM) and the recently extended Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS).

But Minister McConalogue also signaled that he was aware that there are sector-specific issues that are challenging.

He urged farmers to continue to support the sector.

“The key stakeholders committed to the success of Irish tillage must remain focused on the 400,000 ha target.

“I have asked the Tillage Task Force established under the Food Vision framework to help ensure that the mix of research, operational skills and policies helps guide us to this target by 2030,” Minister McConalogue added.